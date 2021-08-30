Putin to embark on working visit to Far East in early September, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to the Far East from September 1 to 4, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

In particular, the head of state will visit the All-Russian Children’s Center Ocean on September 1 and will meet with students, and contest winners in the sphere of culture, arts, science and sports. A working meeting with Governor Oleg Kozhemyako of the Primorsky Region is scheduled on the same day.

On September 2, Putin will make a stop at the Far Eastern Marine Training Center of the Vice Admiral Nevelsky Marine State University, commissioned in July 2021.

An interactive presentation on the Far East’s development results will be made later that day on the Eastern Economic Forum’s (EEF) site. The head of state will hold a video conference with residents of Far Eastern priority development areas in the run-up to the launch of their production facilities. A meeting on the Far East’s socio-economic growth will take place later via a video link.

Putin is scheduled to attend the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 3.