US trying to impose Afghans who cooperated with them on other states — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Washington is seeking to convince other states to receive Afghan citizens who cooperated with NATO "for two-three months" due to the necessity of processing their documents and issuing them with visas in this time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference.

"The same refers to the vigorous and stubborn actions of Washington seeking to convince several states in Central Asia and other regions to accept Afghan citizens who cooperated with Americans and NATO members. They also say that it is for two-three months and then they will take them to America, they need time to issue visas," he said.

The minister pointed out that these Afghans worked with Americans for many years and it is unclear why Washington needs more time to give them entry permits. "Secondly, if you, Americans, have these rules that you need two-three months to issue a visa, then why do you disrespect interests of the countries where you are trying to send these Afghans who worked with you? It turns out that these states should not do any background checks of these people and, according to Americans, they do not require any time to satisfy these requests," he added.

"However you look at it, it contradicts the stability of the countries which Americans are trying to infiltrate with their aspirations. In any case, the ultimate decision is up to the relevant states," he concluded.

After the administration of US President Joe Biden had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and embarked on launching its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) went on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he would become "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.