Date of new talks on Iran nuclear deal in Vienna not set yet — Russian envoy

VIENNA, July 8. /TASS/. The date of the seventh round of talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program has not been set yet, and Tehran needs more time for preparations, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation to the talks.

"The date of beginning the seventh round of the Vienna talks on the JCPOA has not been set yet. After the presidential elections in Iran more time is needed for preparations. This is normal. However, today’s uncertainty does not meet the interests of any country. The sooner the negotiations resume the better," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, the diplomat said the talks would resume as soon as all parties were ready for them. Meanwhile, on July 6, Ulyanov said the consultations need to be resumed amid the Islamic Republic’s plans to enrich uranium to 20%.

On June 20, negotiators on the Iran nuclear deal took a break from work in order to hold consultations in their capitals to prepare for the final round of consultations. Russia’s permanent representative said that the agreement on reviving the deal was within reach.

Talks between Iran and five international negotiators have been going on in Vienna since April. Their aim is restoring the original nuclear deal, which implies the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran, compliance with nuclear obligations by Iran, the United States’ return to the accord. Representatives of the JCPOA members are also holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran’s participation. All the delegations involved initially hoped to complete the work in late May, and then in early June.