Lavrov says West using JCPOA to impose more commitments on Iran

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The West is seeking to use the current situation around the Iran nuclear deal to impose more commitments on Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"In these talks, our Western partners are trying in every possible way to retroactively change the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program - TASS) and impose more commitments on Iran," he pointed out. "Notably, not only [commitments] in the contexts of the JCPOA, but also on matters that have nothing to do with the deal".

The Russian top diplomat recalled that before Washington’s exit from the deal, Tehran had been fully committed to its obligations. "Even after the [United States’] withdrawal [from the JCPOA], Iran kept on fulfilling its obligations and began to temporarily scale down some of them only some time later," Lavrov explained. "Iran also said that as soon as the deal is restored in its initial and full format, it would resume its commitments under this document immediately and in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231."

"I think that this is a very honest approach to fully restore everything that was signed and unanimously approved by the UN Security Council," he stressed.