Top Russian, Bahreini diplomats discuss key issues on Middle East agenda — MFA

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani have held a telephone conversation on key issues of the Middle East agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the exchange of views, the sides discussed key issues on the Middle East agenda, focusing on the ongoing tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, as well as the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and adjacent water areas," the ministry said.

The top diplomats also pointed to the importance of joining efforts of the international community to quickly create the necessary conditions to reduce the escalation of the situation in this strategically important area of the world by building a reliable system of collective security based on the principles of mutual respect and good-neighborliness. In addition, the ministers exchanged views on other aspects of regional issues and discussed practical issues of further strengthening of multi-faceted Russian-Bahraini relations.