US anti-Russian rhetoric does not allow to speak about good relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The US president cannot build good relations with Russia as this rhetoric is not perceived in the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"The US president, unfortunately, cannot say that we need to develop good relations with Russia. And all we hear is that we will talk to Russians where we believe is necessary and most importantly, we will punish them if needed. And we still hear such rhetoric because it is just impossible to speak about good relations with Russia in America," Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman noted that the environment of talks between the Russian and US leaders in Geneva was constructive. "Nevertheless, it was more focused on dialogue. This is not a dialogue of like-minded persons, this is more a dialogue of those who have absolutely opposite positions on a large number of issues. But constructive stance still dominated the Geneva [talks]. But can this constructive stance immediately change the real situation? Unfortunately, no," he said.