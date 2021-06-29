Targeted aid proved to be efficient during pandemic - Peskov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s targeted aid strategy during the novel coronavirus pandemic proved to be more efficient than simply giving out money, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Giving out cash did not work in any country," he said, describing such moves as "pure populism" that has "consequences in the form of inflation."

"Providing targeted assistance to businessmen and citizens who need it most proved its efficiency in our case," Peskov added.