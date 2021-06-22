Putin’s Q&A session to be held without a studio audience this year, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The annual Q&A session of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held without a live studio audience this year, and citizens will be able to use a special app to ask the Russian leader questions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Peskov noted that the session’s hosts will talk to the president "after analyzing the whole bulk of questions". "Understandably, there will be no audience in the studio this year," the spokesman said.

He noted that the Q&A session will include plenty of high-tech features, with a special focus made on the smartphone app. "This app allows every citizen of our country to essentially become a TV and radio reporter, and to record their question without any mediators, showing, what they want, from the outside world, or to formulate their question in writing," Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that the goal of this year’s Q&A session is for people to speak directly to the president. "There will be a direct conversation, the president will be able to see the whole palette of common topics, subtopics, and what topics prevail in different regions of the country".

Putin’s Q&A session

The Kremlin press service announced that the traditional Q&A session of Russian President Vladimir Putin would be held on June 30. Anyone is able to submit a question via the special Moscow-Putin mobile app, which sets up an instant video connection to the studio during the broadcast, the press service stated. Questions will also be received via the show’s website moskva-putinu.ru, text or MMS messages sent to 0-40-40 and by phone to 8-800-200-40-40.