Russian companies should be free of logistic constraints to enter Asia-Pacific markets

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to eliminate logistic bottlenecks for the entry of Russian companies on markets of the Asia-Pacific Region when development the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railway lines, according to the list of assignments posted on Monday on the Kremlin’s website.

The Cabinet should in cooperation with regional authorities of Siberian and Far Eastern Federal Districts "ensure comprehensive solution of tasks when implementing Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railway development projects on territories of Siberian and Far Eastern Federal Districts, subject to provisions of the Russian spatial development strategy by 2025, comprehensive solution of tasks stipulating the buildup of stable transport links between promising centers of economic growth and elimination of logistical constraints for the entry of Russian businesses and undertakings on Asia-Pacific Region’s markets, including through the upgrade of approaches to key seaports of the Far Eastern Basin and borders crossings of the Russian state territory," the document says.

"Guaranteed and sustainable power supply to areas adjacent to Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian main railways in Siberian and Far Eastern Federal Districts" should be provided.

Sectoral strategic planning documents and long-term investment programs of Russian Railways, Rosseti and RusHydro should be reviewed and updated as required in terms of their alignment and balancing by activities, figures, financial resources and implementation timeframes, the assignment says.

The government is also required to provide for implementation of top priority activities aimed at building (renovating) "transport, public utility, social and other infrastructures of areas adjacent to Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways".

These actions are needed "to create the modern railway infrastructure, expedite economic growth rates and improve quality of life for the population in Siberian and Far Eastern regions," the President said.