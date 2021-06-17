Russian Foreign Ministry begins active work on issues outlined by Putin at Geneva summit

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is actively working on all the issues outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the press conference on the outcomes of the meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"We began actively working at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the issues outlined by our country’s president during yesterday’s press conference," she said.

Zakharova added that Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, who had been earlier summoned to Moscow for consultations on the state of Russian-US relations, would go back to Washington next week. "Of course, everyone wants to know about the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the USA [Anatoly Antonov]. We believe that he will spend the next working week in Washington," she stated.

Putin said after the Geneva summit that the sides agreed to return the Russian and US ambassadors to Washington and Moscow respectively.

Russian-US relations significantly worsened after Biden’s high-profile interview, in which he claimed that the Russian leadership would have to "pay a price" for Moscow’s alleged interference in the US elections and also approved of disparaging remarks about the Russian president. After these statements, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov was summoned to Moscow for consultations on March 21. On April 22, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan left for Washington as well.