Putin says return of ambassadors agreed at talks with Biden

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that at the talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden they agreed that the two countries’ ambassadors will return to their workplaces in Moscow and in Washington.

"As for the return of ambassadors to their places of work - of the US ambassador to Moscow, and, respectively, of the Russian to Washington, we agreed that this issue is resolved," the Russian leader told reporters after the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

He added that the ambassadors "are returning to their places of duty."

"When exactly - tomorrow or the day after tomorrow - is a purely technical issue," Putin added.