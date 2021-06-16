Putin’s question-and-answer session is being prepared, date not known yet — Kremlin

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual question and answer session continue, but the date of the event is not known yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

"Too early [to say]," he said, when asked about the date of the event. "We will announce [the date] in time. Preparation is under way."

Putin’s previous event in this format was held in June 2019. It was his 17th Q&A session. The very first ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ was held in late 2001. Since then, this event has been held annually, except for 2004 and 2012. Last year, the event was not held in its traditional format, but Putin answered several questions from citizens during his annual news conference in December 2020.