White House gives exact time of Putin-Biden meeting

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva will begin at 13:35 local time (14:35 Moscow time), according to the US president’s schedule released by the White House.

"1:35 PM. The President holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, for the U.S.-Russia Summit," the document says.

The expanded bilateral meeting will begin at 14:55 local time (15:55 Moscow time). At 16:40 local time (17:40 Moscow time) the US president "continues the expanded bilateral meeting" with Putin.

According to the schedule, Biden’s press conference will take place later in the day, but the exact time is unknown.

Biden arrives to Villa La Grange at 13:10 local time (14:10 Moscow time), where he will be greeted by Swiss President Guy Parmelin. At 13:25 local time (14:25 Moscow time) the leaders will make a welcome photo. No joint working lunch is scheduled. The meeting itself is expected to last about four or five hours.

The initiative to conduct the US-Russia summit in Geneva on June 16 came from Washington. According to the press service of the Russian head of state, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.