Putin says expects no breakthroughs from talks with Biden

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he doesn’t expect any breakthrough from his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, but hopes the talks will be held in a positive atmosphere.

"President Biden is a very experienced man, he has been in politics for his entire life. He is experienced and I hope a very balanced and neat man. I hope very much that our meeting will be held in a positive atmosphere. I expect no breakthroughs in Russian-US relations, nothing that could surprise us," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"But the very fact of our meeting, that we will speak about possibilities for restoring bilateral relations, about matters of mutual interest, and, by the way, there are a lot of them, is quite good as such," he added.