Russia, US spokespersons agree to team up to organize media work at top diplomats’ talks

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3./TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Thursday that she had agreed with US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price to cooperate in organizing the activity of journalists at meetings between the top diplomats of Russia and the US.

Zakharova said that she had seen her American counterpart in Reykjavik ahead of a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It was decided that "we will be doing everything necessary and within our powers at certain contacts of our leaders, I refer to the ministers, to see that the media, journalists face no problems. Our task is to see both the media work normally and meetings covered appropriately - properly and without any problems," the diplomat said in the interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"It seems to me that this is already a good experience, simply it was not always used by our American partners. But when we were doing this, it seems to me that everything was good," the diplomat added.