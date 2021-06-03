Putin to take part in SPIEF’s events in hybrid format — Kremlin

ST.PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in a combined and hybrid format, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The format of holding the forum will be combined," the Kremlin spokesman said. On Friday, the president is scheduled to attend SPIEF’s plenary session. "Later, various events will take place in a hybrid format."

In particular, on Thursday, Putin, who has already arrived in St. Petersburg, will take part in the ceremony of signing a number of major deals on the sidelines of the forum via a video link-up.