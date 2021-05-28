Fight against environmental threats should not be tool of sanctions pressure, speaker says

ST. PETERSBURG, May 28. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko has said that turning the fight against global environmental threats into a tool of trade wars and sanctions pressure is unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable when the fight against environmental threats turns into a tool of trade wars, sanctions pressure, and the aggressive containment of rivals. I am confident that no aspects of the environmental agenda in principle should generate the potential for conflict either at the public or the interstate level. Environmental issues should be exclusively in the sphere of partnerships and cooperation," she said on Friday at a plenary session of the 9th Nevsky International Ecological Congress.

"Today, it is essential to put aside ideological differences and jointly confront global challenges that know no borders. One of them is overcoming the aftermath of climate change," the speaker stressed.

According to Matviyenko, a number of countries and international associations have announced large-scale plans to develop a green economy, move towards carbon neutrality and switch to renewable energy sources. "Of course, leadership in these issues is no less important than achievements in the field of digitalization, artificial intelligence and biotechnology," she said.