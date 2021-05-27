Russian, Belarusian presidents to discuss development of bilateral ties May 28

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi on Friday, May 28, topical issues related to further development of bilateral ties and the two countries’ joint projects, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

"On May 28, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks in Sochi. Topical issues of further development of bilateral ties, the implementation of joint projects in the trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as issues of promoting integration within the Union State are on the agenda," the press service said.