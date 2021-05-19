Russian diplomat expresses concern to Israeli ambassador over aggravation in Gaza

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, has expressed Russia’s extreme concern over the soaring tensions in Palestinian-Israeli relations to Israel’s ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi at a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

"In a frank exchange of opinion on the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian relations, including the one in the Gaza Strip, the Russian side expressed extreme concern over the escalation of tensions and stressed the impermissibility of steps fraught with more civilian casualties," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

Bogdanov reaffirmed Moscow’s invariable readiness to provide brokerage services to all parties concerned with the aim of promoting prompt settlement of the conflict at the negotiating table on the well-known international legal basis.