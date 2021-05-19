Moscow extremely concerned about Palestinian-Israeli conflict, monitors situation: Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 19./TASS/. Moscow is closely monitoring the developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it is extremely concerned about the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We are very closely monitoring the developments. We share extreme concerns with the world," Peskov said. "The Russian side is making initiatives that are within its powers, our territory is offered as a venue for direct contacts, efforts [are made] within the framework of the Quartet," he reiterated.

"Of course, we are now urging the parties to the conflict - Israel and Palestine - to exercise restraint, and we believe that all parties must be utterly cautious in their statements in order not to add fuel to the fire," Peskov went on to say.

He noted that terrorist attacks do happen in the Middle East, but at a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin spoke about terrorist activity across the globe in general. According to him, manifestations of terrorist activity can be seen ‘all too often’.

"We are speaking about terrorist activity in different countries of the globe. Our security services are working to thwart such intentions, the plotting of terrorist attacks," he specified.