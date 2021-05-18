List of unfriendly states may be extended, says Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. An extension of the list of unfriendly countries is possible, but Moscow does not want this list to become infinite, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview Tuesday.

"The list of unfriendly states could be extended, but we would not like this list of states to become infinite. So far, the most vicious position has been taken by Washington and Prague. What we see in the governmental decree is a reflection of the actual state of affairs. There is no element of rhetoric here," he said.