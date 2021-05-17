{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
© EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Vedomosti: Armed conflict between Israel and Palestine may end soon

 

US President Joe Biden called on Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to cease attacks on Israel. At the same time, the White House press service reported Biden's conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the US President condemning the missile attacks against Israel by the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip. A diplomatic source told Vedomosti that such a double-pronged approach shows that the United States is looking for a way to end the military confrontation as quickly as possible.

Read also
Ceasefire between Israel and Palestine is top priority task, says Russian senior diplomat

The armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip has not subsided since it began on May 10. As of May 16, according to the press service of the Israel Defense Forces, 2,900 rockets have been fired into Israel during the six days of the conflict. Of the rockets fired from Gaza, 1,150 of them were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system while 450 fell on the territory of the Palestinian enclave itself. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on May 16 that 174 Palestinians have been killed and 1,200 injured during the conflict.

Political analyst Alexander Malashenko told the newspaper, it is still too early to talk about a "full-on war" between Israel and the Palestinians. "This is a very grave and bloody accident, neither Israel nor Hamas planned it in advance," explained Malashenko. According to him, both sides are interested in putting an early end to the conflict. While one side, Malashenko noted, must be the first to suspend hostilities, such a step will be perceived as a sign of weakness. For the US leadership, clashes between Israel and Hamas are also undesirable, since Washington, despite the unequivocal support of Israel, does not want war and the Biden administration is interested in normal relations with Arab countries. The conflict will be resolved in the near future, the expert believes.

According to Israeli political scientist Benny Briskin, a ground operation in the Gaza Strip is unlikely. Israel does not intend to fight in one of the most densely populated areas of the planet and to lose soldiers there without any political gains. The expert told Vedomosti that the international situation around the conflict has remained virtually unchanged since 2014. The role of the international community in resolving it is modest and is generally viewed negatively in Israel. Briskin believes Egypt has the best chance of helping, by serving as a mediator between Israel and Hamas.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia may expand list of ‘unfriendly’ countries

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called the inclusion of the Czech Republic and the United States in the list of countries unfriendly to Russia unreasonable and urged Moscow to reverse its decision. At the same time, the list does not include Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Estonia, which openly and regularly voice anti-Russian sentiments. While the list may be expanded in the future, the question is whether the countries included in it will genuinely suffer any real damage, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

According to the newspaper, the Kremlin's move seems impulsive given that the Czech Republic was included in the list, having been considered a rather friendly country to Russia before the Vrbetice explosion scandal. After all, there are countries that have been holding clear anti-Russian positions for a long time.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told the newspaper that Russia's actions are in response to the anti-Russian policy of foreign states, which includes the expulsion of diplomats. The ministry considers including any country on the list a natural consequence, an adequate response to the actions of Russian partners.

"The list, as a measure, is late. I believe that Russia should have responded more harshly," Dean of the Faculty of World Politics at the Moscow State University Andrey Sidorov told the newspaper. The expert believes that other countries may soon be added to the list.

Read also
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times

President of the European Council Charles Michel noted that Moscow's actions deal a blow to diplomatic relations. However, what specific blow will be inflicted on them is still unclear. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, ambassadors of the largest EU countries still do not understand what specific actions Moscow would be ready to use. Associate professor at the MGIMO Department of Integration Processes Alexander Tevdoi-Burmuli believes that the Kremlin’s step is rather symbolic since Moscow still has no real mechanisms for introducing effective sanctions.

 

Kommersant: UK warship sails to Black Sea amid Russia’s exercises

UK Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent has entered the Black Sea. The decision to transfer it there was made at the end of April when Donbass was preparing for another exacerbation of the situation. Over the past month, talks of a new war in Ukraine have subsided, but the UK command did not change its plans. According to Kommersant, the arrival of another NATO warship in the Black Sea is a challenge to Moscow, which for six months has blocked some parts of the sea to foreign ships.

Read also
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.

According to Alexander Gushchin, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, "British influence on Ukraine in the military sphere is very significant, and the visit of the ship does not have to be associated with a specific aggravation in Donbass - this process is more global," he told Kommersant. "Meanwhile, when the United States is preparing for a meeting between Putin and Biden, and therefore cannot directly put pressure on Moscow without regard to the consequences, a more active power role can be assigned to the United Kingdom, which is already strengthening its influence in the Baltic-Black Sea region," he added.

NATO countries may want to demonstrate the flags of their navies in the Black Sea for one more reason. From April 24 to December 31, Russia closed several sections of the Black Sea to "foreign warships and other state vessels", due to the exercises being conducted there. These sites are located off the coast of Crimea, including right at the entrance to the Kerch Strait.

An expert on the Black Sea, editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian edition of BlackSeaNews, Andrey Klimenko, in an interview with Kommersant, called such a measure unique. "For the first time in history, during the period of the UNCLOS convention on the law of the sea, the approaches to the Kerch Strait for state ships and ships of other countries have been blocked for navigation," he said, adding "Commercial vessels are still passing, but a precedent has been set."

 

Izvestia: Russia might face third COVID-19 wave due to slow vaccination uptake

Russia could see a third wave of COVID-19, according to virologists. Experts from the coronavirus operational headquarters and Russia’s Consumer Rights watchdog confirmed that there is a slight increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 that may be associated with Russians returning from vacations and insufficient compliance with preventive measures. It is especially important to build herd immunity as quickly as possible with the help of the vaccination program, experts told Izvestia.

Read also
More contagious coronavirus strain may trigger third wave of pandemic, says expert

The operational headquarters told Izvestia that the third wave of COVID-19 in Russia has not yet started. "The increase in the number of detected COVID-19 cases is associated with people returning from vacations," the service said.

Meanwhile, in March and February, coronavirus departments of hospitals were half-empty and had a light regime, but now they are again full. Virologist Evgeny Timakov told Izvestia, citing data from doctors from the "red zones". In Europe, the third wave began a few months ago, and it could happen in Russia if people do not take up the vaccinate, he said.

The future trajectory of the situation depends largely on adherence to epidemiological rules, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya told the newspaper. "If we take a responsible approach to the implementation of anti-pandemic recommendations, then very soon the incidence rate will begin to decline again. The vaccination campaign that is gaining momentum, as well as the coming summer with an abundance of bright sunlight, will help us with that," she said.

Virologist Sergey Netesov believes it is time for Russia to introduce compulsory vaccination before flying abroad. It would be necessary to quickly agree on the recognition of the Sputnik V vaccination certificate abroad. To stop the pandemic, at least 70% of the population in Russia must be vaccinated, he added.

 

Vedomosti: Russia plans to develop single standard for artificial intelligence

The Higher School of Economics (HSE) has won the competition for the development of Russian standards for artificial intelligence, the project has a budget of just over 100 mln rubles ($1.35 mln), according to documentation published on the public procurement website. The final versions of more than 70 standards covering various areas of AI application are due by the end of October 2022, but the first editions of some regulations should be submitted this fall, Vedomosti writes.

"The lack of AI standards precludes the use these technologies in many important applied areas, including, for example, education," Chief expert at the HSE Directorate for Research Projects Tatyana Usmanova said.

IDC estimates the Russian AI market in 2020 at $291 mln, which is 22.4% higher than in 2019. At the same time, the roadmap for the development of neural networks and AI, developed in 2019 in Russia, assumes that in 2021 the market size will reach approximately 48 bln rubles ($649 mln) and by 2024 it should increase to 160 bln rubles ($2.16 bln).

Read also
Russian latest fighters to get ice sensors with artificial intelligence

Market participants at the moment do not have a common understanding of what constitutes a ready-made solution based on AI, Mail.ru Group told Vedomosti. "Developers often mean completely different things, using the same terms," the company representative said. "Standardization will make the use of AI more efficient and safer, and will generally benefit market development," Director of the Internet Research Institute Karen Ghazaryan said.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Israel headed for civil war and Armenian PM appeals to post-Soviet bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 14
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet to get seven warships in 2021
The Fleet earlier reported that it had received seven combat ships and vessels in 2020
Read more
Washington describes Blinken-Lavrov meeting as attempt to achieve greater stability
During their meeting, Lavrov and Blinken will discuss the possible Russian-US summit and the entire range of bilateral issues,
Read more
Greece allows entry of unlimited number of Russians
All those arriving in Greece should observe all restrictive anti-pandemic measures in effect in the country
Read more
Emergency session of OIC to be held on May 16 at Turkey’s initiative, Ankara says
It will be conducted at the level of foreign ministers, a statement by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Russian PM unveils breakthrough in import substitution
Read more
Press review: Israel headed for civil war and Armenian PM appeals to post-Soviet bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 14
Read more
Palestine calls for urgent meeting of Middle East Quartet foreign ministers
This is necessary to stop the dangerous course of events, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted
Read more
Gaza radicals fire over 50 rockets at Israel since midnight - state radio
The Israeli forces dropped at least 100 bombs on underground facilities and bunkers of Hamas in the Gaza Strip’s central and northern parts, Israel’s Kan state radio reported
Read more
EU interested in Nord Stream 2 — energy minister
The project is still planned to be completed in 2021, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
Read more
US embassy should comply with Moscow’s ban on hiring Russians by August 1 — ministry
The list of unfriendly countries, published by the Russian government on Friday, includes the United States and the Czech Republic
Read more
Hamas announces rocket launch at Israel’s Beersheba, reports say
Palestinian media reported Friday that the missiles were launched at 16:00 local time, aimed at Israeli military objects, in response to the recent Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip
Read more
Putin vows Russia will promptly respond to threats caused by situation in Ukraine
The Russian president said the "political and selective" decisions made in Ukraine were aimed at cleaning up the political space from forces that advocate a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the country's southeast
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Ceasefire between Israel and Palestine is top priority task, says Russian senior diplomat
Moscow calls for efforts to create conditions for relaunching peace dialogue between Palestine and Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said
Read more
Russia's president shares his view on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vladimir Putin told Abbas that Russia supports immediate resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks
Read more
European Council head says Russia’s list of unfriendly states undermines diplomatic ties
"Full solidarity with Czech Republic," he added
Read more
Armenia says Azerbaijani forces remain in Syunik, demands their withdrawal
Armenia’s Defense Ministry noted that Azerbaijani forces "must return to their original positions without any preconditions"
Read more
Chinese probe lands on Mars — Xinhua
The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched last summer
Read more
Second Sputnik V shipment delivered in India
Russia envoy Nikolai Kudashev underscored that this shipment was timely
Read more
Azerbaijani forces remain on Armenian soil, Yerevan says
The situation in the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is unsolved, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated
Read more
Roscosmos ready to share water with NASA astronauts aboard ISS after US equipment setback
As the Russian space agency specified, the US crew has its own stock of water
Read more
Russia shouldn't rush to abandon oil exports, says Energy Minister
According to him, the intention to switch to carbon-neutral energy is typical for many countries today, that is why the carbon tax has become an urgent agenda for them
Read more
Massive rally in support of Palestine takes place in New York
The rally in Brooklyn has gathered about 500 people
Read more
UN chief says talks are the only way out of Middle East crisis
Antonio Guterres noted that the longer the current cycle of violence lasted the more difficult it would be to reach last peace in the region
Read more
Prague slams Russia’s decision to include Czech Republic into list of unfriendly states
According to the statement, Russia’s move is "completely contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations"
Read more
Hamas says it has attacked Israel's chemical plant — TV
The Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the Gaza strip have been exchanging rocket strikes since May 10, following unrest near the Al Aqsa Masque in East Jerusalem
Read more
Russia to resume regular air service with 5 more countries from May 25
Besides, Russia will be resuming international regular flights from five more cities on its territory
Read more
Air raid sirens go off, explosions heard in Tel Aviv
The IDF press service announced that air sirens were activated in the city and its suburbs
Read more
Kiev may offer Moscow to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia
On May 13, Kiev’s Pechersky District Court placed Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9
Read more
UFC fighter Magomedsharipov to miss at least 6 months due to health problems
The Russian, 30, has 18 victories and only one loss in MMA
Read more
Belarus ready to respond to threats from NATO together with Russia - senior army official
Two countries hold joint military exercises, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Igor Korol said
Read more
Palestinians highly appreciate Russia’s position - PFLP leader
Marwan Abedal, head of the political bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on the world community to finally see that "time has come to settle the Arab-Israeli conflict through implementing UN resolutions that were passed but never fulfilled
Read more
Expert says spike in coronavirus cases in Russia unlikely
The scientist advised to monitor the degree of collective immunity in every Russian region
Read more
Palestine values Turkey’s stance, doesn’t want comparisons to Karabakh, ambassador says
Earlier, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara supports the Palestinians in the same spirit it had earlier supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
All international airlines halt air service with Israel - radio
According to Israel’s state radio Kan, the airlines from the UAE were among the last ones to suspend the flights to Israel
Read more
Russia stresses readiness for dialogue, spokesman says regarding list of unfriendly states
The US and the Czech Republic were included in the list of unfriendly foreign states approved by the Russian government and published on Friday
Read more
SpaceX launches rocket with 54 satellites
The missile’s first stage was used in seven previous launches
Read more
Putin spotlights scheme to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia entity
Putin emphasized that a purge campaign was clearly in progress throughout Ukraine’s political playing field
Read more
COVID-19 incidence worldwide drops by almost 20% over one week
The highest incidence remains in India, there, about 350,000 daily infections are being recorded while as recently as early May, 400,000-410,000 were being documented
Read more
Russia ready to provide venue in Moscow for Palestinian-Israeli talks, lawmaker says
Russia supports a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
EU thinks Russia’s list of unfriendly states unfounded, High Representative says
Josep Borrell expressed full solidarity with the Czech Republic and the United States
Read more
Russia’s security chief, Serbian interior minister discuss Balkan situation
The sides paid special attention to counter-terrorism issues and also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Balkan Peninsula as a whole
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Palestinians resume rocket attacks on southern Israel - army
Sirens sounding in the city of Beersheba
Read more
Blinken to discuss Nord Stream 2 issue with Lavrov
United States are looking for a more predictable, stable relationship with Russia, a senior US Department of State official told
Read more
Israeli forces destroy Hamas internal security headquarters — report
The IDF attacked Hamas' central bank, according to the Jerusalem Post
Read more
Press review: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes and Russia beefs up Baltic security
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 13
Read more
Black Sea Fleet starts monitoring British patrol ship - defense ministry
The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring the activities of the Trent patrol vessel of the British Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on May 16, the statement said
Read more
Israel hits Hamas weapons depots in Gaza Strip, sirens sounding in Israeli cities - IDF
Israeli drones have hit two Hamas weapons depots in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Israel’s ambassador hails consultations with Russian diplomats on Middle East settlement
The diplomat had working meetings with Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.
Read more