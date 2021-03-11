Russian latest fighters to get ice sensors with artificial intelligence

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Tecmash Group (part of Technodinamika within the state tech corporation Rostec) has launched serial production of ice sensors with artificial intelligence elements that will be installed on the latest fighter aircraft, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday.

"The enterprise’s specialists have implemented the customer’s technical specifications in full, providing for the ice sensor’s reliable operation upon sharply changing angles of attack. This was achieved by developing an extra software and altering the item’s design. The sensor does not only signal the beginning of icing but also predicts the situation, protecting the fighter from unfavorable weather factors," Rostec’s armament cluster specified.

The research institute of electronic instruments has already rolled out the first batch of ice detectors. The new sensor has its control unit’s weight reduced by 30% while it is outfitted with an infrared port for data exchange. The sensor for military aircraft will signal not only the build-up of ice but will also measure its thickness and predict icing with the help of artificial intelligence elements, Rostec said.