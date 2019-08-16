New radiation sensors to be developed for spacecraft Federatsiya — scientist

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian scientists are working on new instruments to measure radiation levels on a spacecraft of the future called Federatsiya, the chief of the Department of Radiation Safety of Manned Spacecraft at the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Vyacheslav Shurshakov, told TASS.

"New instruments are being developed for the spacecraft Federatsiya to measure radiation levels in flight. There will be an individual sensor (passive) and an active instrument. Four active instruments will be planted in different parts of the compartment. They will measure, record and transmit radiation level readings to mission control upon request," he stated.

Shurshakov said the sensors would enable scientists on the ground to analyze data and issue crucial instructions to the crew. He added that currently the radiation meters on the Russian segment of the International Space Station were out of order. They broke down back in 2013 and have not been repaired since.

While moving from one compartment of the ISS to another the cosmonauts carry individual radiation meters attached to their spacesuits. Also, they use radiation meters during spacewalks. Scientists learn the crews’ individual exposure to radiation only when the space mission is over and the cosmonauts return to Earth.

"This method is somewhat outdated. Our foreign counterparts have the equipment that regularly transmits radiation exposure data to Earth."