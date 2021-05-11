Kremlin laments lack of US cooperation in tackling cyber threats

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin has once again pointed out the importance of cooperation between Moscow and Washington in tackling cyberthreats amid a cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline, a US company. "Russia has nothing to do with these hacker attacks, nor with the previous hacker attacks," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Preskov assured reporters on Tuesday.

"We categorically reject any accusation against us, and we can only regret that the US is refusing to cooperate with us in any way to counter cyber-threats. We believe that such cooperation - both international and bilateral - could indeed contribute to the common struggle against this scourge [known as] cyber-crime," Peskov said.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday the US intelligence had no evidence that Russia had been involved in the attack on Colonial Pipeline, but there was evidence that the actor’s ransomware was in Russia and Moscow had "some responsibility to deal with this."

Colonial Pipeline reported earlier it had been the target of a ransomware cyber-attack. The gang stole almost 100 gigabytes of the company’s data hostage, forcing it to suspend operations.