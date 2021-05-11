Russia rejects US media fabrications on link to cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. Russia strongly rejects baseless fabrications of some US journalists on its role in a cyber-attack on top US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

"The Embassy took note of the attempts of some media to accuse Russia of a cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline. At the same time, the US authorities blame the accident on the DarkSide criminal group and do not attribute it to any particular countries. We categorically reject the baseless fabrications of individual journalists and reiterate that Russia does not conduct "malicious" activity in the virtual space," the statement published on the Embassy’s Facebook page said.