Putin, Modi discuss Russian-Indian partnership

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed over the phone the development of partnership between the two countries, including the schedule of contacts at different levels, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday.

"Issues related to further development of relations of special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, including the schedule of contacts at different levels, were discussed," the report said.

In accordance with the 2000 Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the Russian and Indian leaders meet annually. However, in 2020, the summit was not held because of the pandemic. Putin was invited to visit India in 2021, but whether the visit will take place will depend on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.