Russia to deliver large batch of medical aid to India soon

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will soon supply a large batch of medical aid to India to help it combat the novel coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Russian leadership has made a decision in the spirit of friendship and especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and with the goal of combating a surge in the coronavirus incidence. A large batch of assistance will be sent to India on an urgent flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, which includes oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators, anti-COVID drugs and other necessary medical supplies and drugs," the ministry said.

The medical aid will be delivered in the coming days, the ministry stated.