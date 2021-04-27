Indian doctors hope to get access to Sputnik V vaccine soon, expert says

NEW DELHI, April 27. /TASS/. Indian doctors are looking forward to getting access to Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the near future, Senior Director of the Center for Chest and Respiratory Diseases at New Delhi’s Super Specialty Hospital Dr. Sandeep Nayar told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Sputnik vaccine has a very good study and very good backup, so I’m hoping that we have that vaccine too as early as possible," he pointed out.

The Drug Controller General of India approved the use of the Russian vaccine on April 12. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday that India would receive the first Sputnik V batch on May 1.

India is currently using two coronavirus vaccines - Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and Covaxin made by India’s Bharat Biotech.