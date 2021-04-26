Honduras expects supplies of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to continue

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Honduras hopes that the supplies of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to the country will continue after receiving the first batch, Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales told reporters on Monday at a joint news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have already received the first batch <…> and are looking forward to the next delivery," he said. "We plan to meet in Moscow with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund to discuss future deliveries of the vaccine."

According to the minister, this is very timely, because "the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic and sees what Russia has accomplished in this field."