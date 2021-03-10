Honduras signs deal on purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

HAVANA, March 10. /TASS/. Authorities of Honduras have signed a contract on purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Central American republic’s President Juan Orlando Hernandez said.

"We have just finished a meeting with the Russian Direct Investment Fund’s leadership. We have received the contract and it has been signed," the president was quoted as saying by his press service on a Twitter account.

In late February, the Health Regulation Agency of Honduras registered Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure.

According to official data, since March 2020 the Central American republic has recorded more than 174,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,283 deaths. The authorities introduced measures across the country to contain the virus spread, including a curfew.