Georgian extremists trying to obstruct normalization of ties with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russia is outraged by the recent desecration of the monument to Russian poet and playwright Alexander Griboyedov in downtown Tbilisi and views it as an attempt undertaken by Georgian extremists to hinder the process of normalizing relations with Moscow, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said in a statement Friday.

"We are outraged by the act of vandalism targeting the monument to illustrious Russian writer and diplomat Alexander <…> Griboyedov erected in central Tbilisi. Whatever the motives of those who pulled this stunt, they cannot be justified. Such an act is met with confusion and rejection in a civilized society," she pointed out. "We view this incident and the recent provocation against famous Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner as links in a chain. We see them as an attempt of Georgia’s extremist forces to use any opportunity to hinder the process of normalization between Russia and Georgia."

Zakharova stressed that these actions are unacceptable, especially considering the reputation of Griboyedov.

On Thursday, the Tbilisi mayor’s office told TASS that unidentified persons desecrated the Alexander Griboyedov monument in the center of the city. Moreover, dozens of protesters outraged by Vladimir Pozner’s remarks about Abkhazia and South Ossetia gathered near the Tbilisi hotel where the journalist stayed. Clashes with the police ensued. Pozner originally planned to stay in Georgia until April 3 but was forced to leave the country earlier due to the protests.