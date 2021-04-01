Kremlin says travel to Georgia dangerous for Russians

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russians should clearly realize that it is dangerous for them to travel to Georgia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday after the incident that involved Russian journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Pozner in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

Dozens of protesters gathered in Wednesday evening near the Tbilisi hotel where Pozner stayed. Clashes with the police ensued. People were expressing their anger and outrage over the Russian journalist’s previous remarks about Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Pozner himself commented that he travelled to Tbilisi to celebrate his birthday rather than talk about politics.

"It is dangerous for Russian citizens in Georgia," the Kremlin representative said when commenting on the incident. "It is simply dangerous to go there. Russian should clearly understand this."

Peskov added that Moscow resolutely condemns aggressive actions of extremist nationalists against Russians in Tbilisi. "We saw today’s statement by the Georgian prime minister who also strongly condemned these actions and welcome this statement," the spokesman underlined.