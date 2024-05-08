EAEU leaders gather in Kremlin for anniversary summit

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are gathering in the Kremlin for an anniversary summit, timed to coincide with the association's 10th anniversary. In particular, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has already arrived.

The Eurasian Economic Union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The heads of state will first discuss the results and future prospects of the EAEU, and then the meeting will be expanded to include members of the delegations. The leaders of the observer states, that is Uzbekistan and Cuba, will also take part in the expanded summit.