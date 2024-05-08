Cooperation within EAEU positive for all five members, including Armenia — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is beneficial for all its member states, including Armenia and Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We have a jubilee summit, as the Eurasian Economic Union has turned a decade old. We have just been talking before entering this hall that over this time, cooperation within the framework of this international organization has been positive for all our countries, including Russia and Armenia," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, an increase in trade with the EAEU countries since 2015 has totaled a "very significant figure" for Armenia.

"Armenia’s trade with the EAEU countries has rocketed 14-fold," Putin said.