Israeli forces eliminate commander of Hamas' naval unit in Gaza City

TEL AVIV, May 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated the commander of Hamas' naval unit in the city of Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, Ahmed Ali, who has been involved in steering operations of Hamas' naval unit in the Gaza Strip in recent years, was eliminated as a result of an air attack "in a joint IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency) activity based on Israeli Navy and ISA intelligence."

"During the war, Ali was responsible for attacks on Israeli territory and against IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip. Over the past week, Ahmed advanced terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in central Gaza," it said.