Cooperation in EAEU contributes to development of Kazakhstan’s economy — Kazakh president

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The interaction of countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) contributes to the development of the economy of Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

"Cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union contributes to the progressive development of the economy of Kazakhstan. At the end of last year alone, the country’s gross domestic product grew by 5.1%. We consider this a good result," Tokayev said.

"Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the member countries of the union increased 1.7 times, reaching $28.5 billion, and exports more than doubled," he added.