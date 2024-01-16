Oil prices accelerated their decline

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The price of Brent and WTI crude oil futures with March on London’s ICE reacted with a decline to the news that the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah confirmed an attack on the bulk carrier Zografia off the coast of Yemen.

According to the exchange data at 20:22 Moscow time, the Brent price dropped to $77.85 per barrel (-1%), while WTI oil reached $72.01 per barrel (-0.74%)

By 20:26 Moscow time, the Brent price accelerated its decline to 1.21% and reached $77.69. WTI oil also showed a moderate decline and traded at $71.85 (-0.96%).