Kremlins spokesman calls for vigilance over deepfake technology

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. It is impossible to completely defeat the deepfake technology, it is necessary to remember about it and remain vigilant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes.

"It is impossible to combat them. It is necessary to understand that what you see is a deepfake. It is clear that all of us will have to face it one way or another," he said in an interview with Shot. "We all must stay vigilant."

Before that, Peskov was presented with a manufactured recording of his own voice. In the recording, the spokesman allegedly thanks Telegram founder Pavel Durov for giving an interview for Tucker Carlson instead of Yury Dud (deemed a foreign media agent in Russia). The recording appears to be rather joking: it includes ‘non-parliamentary’ expressions, obviously uncharacteristic for a presidential spokesman. Nevertheless, the voice indeed strongly resembles the original, albeit sounding somewhat mechanically.

Peskov himself was amused by the recording. "It’s a deepfake," he commented with a smile.