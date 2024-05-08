Russian canoeist Pavlov bared from 2024 Olympics for clicking Like under Putin’s video

MOSCOW, May 8. The International Canoe Federation (ICF) decided to bar Russian canoe rower Mikhail Pavlov from all of its international tournaments because he clicked the Likes on his social network under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration video, Yevgeny Arkhipov the President of the Russian Canoe Federation said on Wednesday.

Canoe rowers Pavlov and his teammate Zakhar Petrov were scheduled to participate in the 500-meter distance Olympic qualifying distance race for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

"Pavlov and Zakhar Petrov were initially scheduled to compete in the 500m Olympic qualification in Hungary on Wednesday," Arkhipov said.

"However, a few days before the start, Pavlov was stripped of his eligibility. The canoe double was urgently replaced by Alexey Korovashkov and Ivan Shtyl, who won an Olympic license.

Speaking about the revoked Olympic participation license, Arkhipov said: "Was there a call? Guess, who made the call. Actually the ICF is in charge of making the decision.".