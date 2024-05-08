Problem of protectionism on EAEU markets requires urgent solution — Belarusian president

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The problem of national protectionism in the EAEU markets requires an urgent solution, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

"National protectionism still persists. In reality, the market is protected not from imports from outside, from third countries, which account for almost two-thirds of purchases, but from goods and services produced in the countries of our union. That is, each of its markets is protected from its partners," he said.

Lukashenko stressed that this problem requires an "urgent solution."

The Belarusian leader also drew attention to the government procurement system in the markets of the EAEU countries.

"The issue of expanding mutual participation in government procurement requires an urgent solution, because it is closely related to import substitution and technological sovereignty," he said.