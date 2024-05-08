Lukashenko, Putin talk ahead of EAEU summit

MINSK, May 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a face-to-face conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the start of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, the Pool One telegram channel close to the presidential press service said.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that during the visit he expected to discuss their partnership and tactical nuclear weapons with Putin.

Moscow hosts a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8. This summit is a special one - May marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Establishment of the EAEU.