IOC says 'not in position' to reallocate Olympic medals to Russian athletes

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is currently "not in a position" to reallocate medals to Russian athletes following the revision of Olympic competition results, the IOC press service told TASS.

In 2018, the IOC decided to award a bronze medal to Russian canoeist Ilia Shtokalov in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after a Moldovan athlete had been disqualified. In late March, Shtokalov told TASS that he had not received the award yet.

"Medal reallocations must be and have always been handled by the respective National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned. When the Russian Olympic Committee was not suspended, it had failed to return the medals to the IOC after 15 Russian athletes or teams were disqualified from the Games as per usual procedures. This means that the IOC, regardless of the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, is currently not in a position to reallocate medals to Russian athletes," the IOC press service said.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization provided membership to the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. The suspension means that the ROC can no longer operate as a national Olympic committee and receive funding from the Olympic movement.

On February 23, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the ROC’s appeal against the IOC’s suspension decision.