BRICS has potential to create new, more fair world order - South African leader

PRETORIA, July 19. /TASS/. The BRICS group of nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has the potential to change the existing world order and make it more equal and fair, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"BRICS countries represent close to 40% of global population and, working together, we can truly be a catalytic progressive force for a more equal, inclusive, peaceful and just global order," he told a meeting of BRICS political parties, adding that this is where the world should look for a solution to issues of famine and poverty for the goal of sustainable development to benefit the Global South.

He added that one of the most pressing international tasks would be to reform the United Nations and its Security Council to boost representation of developing nations.

The BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue, which opened on Tuesday, sees participation of 54 political parties from 45 different nations.