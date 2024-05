MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is aware of Yerevan's decision to stop funding, but Armenia remains a member, a source in the CSTO has told TASS.

"This is not news, we are aware of it," the source said. "But Armenia remains a member state of the CSTO."

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan told Factor.am earlier that her country would refrain from participating in financing CSTO activities this year.