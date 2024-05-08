Cuba intends to expand participation EAEU mechanisms — President

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Cuba, as an observer state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), intends to expand its participation in its mechanisms to achieve deeper integration, the country's President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in an expanded format.

"Cuba notes that the significant results achieved over 10 years of activity in all areas of interaction prove that the EAEU is a successful, attractive and sustainable integration process. The achieved macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP growth by $2.4 trillion, almost doubling mutual trade between member states and increasing foreign trade turnover by 60% are a clear confirmation of it," he said.

"Cuba, as an observer state, reaffirms its desire and interest to expand participation in the mechanisms of the union in order to achieve deeper integration," Diaz-Canel added.

According to the Cuban leader, "it is necessary to improve coordination of actions to give impetus to joint projects in areas of mutual interest."

"In this regard, it is imperative to stimulate more systematic and practical interaction between sectoral ministries and commission institutions, as well as member and observer states," he said.