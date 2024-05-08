Multiple documents adopted during EAEU summit in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Leaders of EAEU member states adopted a number of documents after the summit in Moscow. One document marks the beginning of negotiations on a trade agreement with Mongolia.

In addition, the participants adopted a draft protocol on electronic exchange of information between the EAEU and Vietnam under the electronic system for certification and verification of origin of goods, as well as a number of other decisions.

The EAEU includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.