Belarusian president urges faster implementation of decisions within EAEU amid sanctions

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that in the context of sanctions, it is necessary to immediately implement decisions within the EAEU.

"I would like to note once again that working under sanctions pressure requires immediate decisions. Quick decisions. The leaders of the member states, for the most part, quickly make such decisions. However, they are not always quickly implemented," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to the Belarusian leader, "such sluggishness actually affects the financial results of enterprises and leads to tougher competition from third countries."

Lukashenko also recalled that fundamental decisions were made last year to provide financial support for industrial cooperation, but despite this, "no serious business activity has yet been observed."

Taking into account the introduction of a new mechanism for financial support for industrial cooperation, Lukashenko asked the Eurasian Economic Commission to proactively get involved in this work and organize interaction "both across industries and with the involvement of business associations and unions of EAEU member states."

"Considerable funds have been allocated to subsidize projects, and they need to be used in a targeted manner and very effectively," he said.