Annual inflation in Russia speeds up to 7.81% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 7.75% a week earlier to 7.81% from April 23 to May 2, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"For the period from May 3 to May 6, 2024, inflation in the consumer market was 0.09%, year-on-year inflation was 7.81%. In the food products sector in the reporting week, price growth slowed to 0.02%. Deflation for fruits and vegetables continued, for other food products, the rate of price growth decreased to 0.04%. In the segment of non-food products, price growth also slowed down in the reporting week: prices for electrical and household appliances resumed decline, prices for foreign cars fell in price. In the services sector, inflation amounted to 0.51% against the backdrop of changes in prices for air tickets for domestic flights," the review notes.

Annual inflation in Russia from April 23 to May 2 slowed to 7.75% from 7.82% a week earlier.

As an official representative of the Economic Development Ministry previously reported, the ministry increased its forecast for inflation in Russia in 2024 from 4.5% to 5.1%. In 2023, inflation in the Russian Federation amounted to 7.42%.