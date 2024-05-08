EAEU establishes itself as one of centers of emerging multipolar world — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the multipolar world that is emerging today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the EAEU summit.

"We note with satisfaction that over the past decade our association has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world," the Russian leader said.

He noted that the current summit is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the signing of the treaty establishing the Eurasian Economic Union.

"This is the most important legal document, I’m talking about an agreement on the basis of which the entire process of Eurasian integration is built," Putin said.

The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that one of the key tasks set in this agreement is to create a single market with free movement of goods, services, capital and labor within the EAEU. In addition, the agreement "enshrines such fundamental principles of integration interaction as equality, mutual benefit, respect and consideration of each other’s interests," the Russian President recalled.